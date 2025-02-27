Email till DOGE:

DOGE, these are five important things that as a European I am happy to report to have done this week.



Krönika|Bodil Carlsson

1) I watched J D Vance speaking to European leaders in Brussels and agreed with everbody else over here – it is time we stop taking you seriously. Got somebody better than that insolent little brat to send next time?

2) I joined a group determined to boycott any and all American merchandise Please note, Denmark and Belgium are also starting boycott groups.

4) I spent hours on the internet trying to explain to Americans how vaccines actuallý work.

I spent even more hours explaining how European national health service systems work and what they accomplish: e g, a longer average life expectancy and no medical bankruptcy.

5) I cancelled my Washington Post subscription.

Did I do well enough? Or do you need me to step up my efforts?

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Bodil Carlsson

Sweden

P S: No, I don´t live on any Minor Outlying U S Island… even though I suspect that is what Europe is to you.