Email till DOGE:

DOGE, these are five important things that as a European I am happy to report to have done this week.
Krönika|Bodil Carlsson
1) I watched J D Vance speaking to European leaders in Brussels and agreed with everbody else over here – it is time we stop taking you seriously. Got somebody better than that insolent little brat to send next time?
2) I joined a group determined to boycott any and all American merchandise Please note, Denmark and Belgium are also starting boycott groups.
4) I spent hours on the internet trying to explain to Americans how vaccines actuallý work.
I spent even more hours explaining how European national health service systems work and what they accomplish: e g, a longer average life expectancy and no medical bankruptcy.
5) I cancelled my Washington Post subscription.
Did I do well enough? Or do you need me to step up my efforts?
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Bodil Carlsson
Sweden
P S: No, I don´t live on any Minor Outlying U S Island… even though I suspect that is what Europe is to you.